QuickJabs | Alexis Rocha vs Brad Solomon! Rocha Earns Respect Grinding Out Tough Rounds (HIGHLIGHTS)

Alexis Rocha Has A Brawl In His Home Turf Of Anaheim, CA!
Alexis Rocha (24-2 16KOs) Is Back In The Ring, Friday, July 19th, 2024 ; Taking On Undefeated Talent From Dallas, TX, By Way Of Sonora, MEX., Santiago Dominguez (27-0 20KOs)!
Rocha vs Dominguez Is A 10RD Welterweight Attraction Presented By Golden Boy Promotions And Will Be Live At The Fantasy Springs Resort & Casino Events Center, Fri. July 19th, 2024! Catch All The Action Live Or Right Here On The Golden Boy YouTube Page!
Alexis Rocha vs Brad Solomon
Feb 14th, 2020 – Honda Center, Anaheim, CA – #GarciaFonseca
