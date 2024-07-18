Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE FIGHT WEEK PRESS CONFERENCE! The Magnificent 7 | Heaney, Dacres, Essuman, Cameron & More!

LIVE FIGHT WEEK PRESS CONFERENCE! The Magnificent 7 | Heaney, Dacres, Essuman, Cameron & More!

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 13 mins ago Boxing Videos



Join us for live coverage from the Crowne Plaza, Birmingham as we hear from the latest cast of the Magnificent 7 at their fight week press conference. Nathan Heaney and Brad Pauls do battle once again for the British Title, Solomon Dacres defends his English title in a tough rematch against Michael Webster, Chantelle Cameron makes her Queensberry debut, Owen Cooper steps up against Ekow Essuman, Ashley Lane defends his British title against Andrew Cain and Ezra Taylor also returns to action. Tune in to listen to all the fighters this afternoon.

Watch the Magnificent on Saturday 20th July, live on TNT Sports.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/frankwarren_tv
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Queensberry Fight Footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry | MVP Uncut: Episode 2

Jake Paul takes on Mike Perry live only on DAZN on July 20. Buy now …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved