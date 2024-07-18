Adames vs Gausha FULL FIGHT: June 15, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video





Carlos Adames made a successful first defense of his WBC Middleweight World Title, winning a wide 12-round unanimous decision over Terrell Gausha.

“This is very satisfying,” said Adames. “To have defended my title the way I did, with the convincing decision, was what I wanted after a year away.”

Adames’ skills and power dictated the action. Gausha had his moments down the stretch, particularly in the seventh round. A low blow from Adames in the 11th caused a break in action, but he finished strong to win by scores of 119-109, 118-110 and 118-110.

“Carlos Adames is a tough hell of a fighter and he has a strong punch, so I knew we had to be careful in the first few rounds,” said Gausha. “The game plan was to pick it up towards the end of the fight, which I thought I did, but obviously it wasn’t enough tonight.

“The scorecards were wide. I don’t agree with them. I thought it was closer, but at the end of the day he won the fight. So, it is what it is.”

“The knockout was in the making until I landed that accidental low blow,” said Adames. “That was unfortunate. (Gausha) was able to compose himself and catch his breath after that. He was an uncomfortable, unique opponent to face.

“The best is yet to come! I want to thank all the fans for coming out, and I appreciate your support.”

