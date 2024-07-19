Home / Boxing Videos / “I want to fight Willy Hutchinson!” | Ezra Taylor keeps a close eye on Buatsi v Hutchinson showdown

Commonwealth silver light-heavyweight champion Ezra Taylor looks at fellow stablemate Willy Hutchinson & world title contender Joshua Buatsi as future opponents, stating that he is keeping a close eye on the result.

