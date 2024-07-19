Home / Boxing Videos / GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT | Alexis “Lex” Rocha vs. Santiago Dominguez

GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT | Alexis “Lex” Rocha vs. Santiago Dominguez

Golden Boy Boxing



Southern California’s fan-favorite boxer Alexis “Lex” Rocha will face the undefeated Santiago Dominguez of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico in a 12-round welterweight fight that will headline a special edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The event, which will surely end in a knockout, will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT.

