GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT | Alexis “Lex” Rocha vs. Santiago Dominguez

Southern California’s fan-favorite boxer Alexis “Lex” Rocha will face the undefeated Santiago Dominguez of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico in a 12-round welterweight fight that will headline a special edition of Golden Boy Fight Night on DAZN. The event, which will surely end in a knockout, will take place at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and worldwide on DAZN beginning at 6:00 p.m. PT.
#goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #WatchOnDAZN #goldenboyfightnight
Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl