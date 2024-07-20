GOLDEN BOY FIGHT NIGHT | Yokasta Valle vs Ramandeep Kaur

The former Costa Rican world champion Yokasta Valle will return to the stage to face the Indian Ramandeep Kaur, this Saturday, July 20, in the main fight of a card that will take place at the Ricardo Saprissa Ayma Stadium, in San Juan de Tibas, Costa Rica.
