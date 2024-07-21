Home / Boxing Videos / Liam Davies gatecrashes Shabaz Masoud's post fight interview in HEATED EXCHANGE! 🤬🔥

Liam Davies gatecrashes Shabaz Masoud's post fight interview in HEATED EXCHANGE! 🤬🔥

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions 30 mins ago Boxing Videos



Future opponents IBO World Super-Bantamweight champion Liam Davies and Shabaz Masoud go back and forth in war of words that riles up the crowd.

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing

Tags

About Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions

Check Also

LIVE BOXING! Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls 2 Undercard – Bradley Thompson & Shabaz Masoud

Join us for live coverage from Resorts World, Birmingham as we bring you 2 full …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved