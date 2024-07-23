LISTEN IN: What was said in Joe Joyce vs Derek Chisora face off on the O2 Arena 🔊👀

Joe Joyce and Derek Chisora faced off on top of the O2 Arena, where they will do battle on Saturday night, but what exactly was said?
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/queensberry
Tik Tok: https://www.tiktok.com/@frankwarrenofficial
To license Fight Footage: https://imgvideoarchive.com/client/frank_warren_boxing