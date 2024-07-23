The countdown begins for WBA Asia Convention in Vietnam – World Boxing Association

The WBA Asia convention promises to set a precedent in continental boxing from August 9-11 in HoChiMinh, Vietnam. The regional body attached to the World Boxing Association (WBA) will hold its convention with the presence of president Gilberto Jesus Mendoza, who will accompany regional director Won Kim and the entire board.

The convention will have three days of activities, which will include a medical seminar, the judges and referees seminar, as well as various debates and forums to discuss current boxing in the region and the challenges that lie ahead in this continent so important for the boxing world and the WBA.

On the other hand, there will be a boxing card named the Vietnam Tournament featuring the presence of great talents and the dispute of several regional titles in a night that will be special and will be supported by several commissions from Asian countries.

The pioneer organization is preparing for this great event, which promises to be the beginning of a new era and a transformation of regional organizations to contribute more to world boxing and benefits the fighters, who are the protagonists of this sport.