💎 Andy Cruz Promises To KO Antonio Moran On Aug 3's Riyadh Season Card In LA 👀 Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos It’s a steady step-up for Andy Cruz who fights Antonio Moran on August 3’s Riyadh Season Card at the BMO Stadium in LA. The decorated amateur is already making moves in the pro game and promises a statement victory in just his fourth outing. #shorts #boxing #andycruz * 339s Andy Antonio Aug Boxing CARD Cruz Eddie Hearn Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Moran promises riyadh Season 2024-07-23 Matchroom Boxing Share Facebook Twitter Stumbleupon LinkedIn Pinterest