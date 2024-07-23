Serhii Bohachuk vs. Vergil Ortiz Jr. | OPEN WORKOUT





The undefeated knockout monster Vergil Ortiz Jr. (21-0, 21 KOs) of Grand Prairie, Texas and Vinitza, Ukraine’s WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Champion Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (24-1, 23 KOs) will host an open workout in at Golden Boy HQ for Bohachuk’s WBC Interim Super Welterweight World Championship title.

The world championship fight is presented by Golden Boy Promotions in association with 360 Promotions and TGB Promotions. It is scheduled for 12 rounds and is set to take place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday, August 10, 2024. The exclusive fight night will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN beginning at 5:00 p.m. PT.

