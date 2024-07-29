Home / Boxing Videos / On This Day | Jorge Paez vs Oscar De La Hoya! 30 Years Ago The Golden Boy Became A 2 Division Champ!

On This Day | Jorge Paez vs Oscar De La Hoya! 30 Years Ago The Golden Boy Became A 2 Division Champ!

Golden Boy Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



30 Years Ago Oscar De La Hoya Moves Up In Weight To Challenge The Infamous, ‘Maromero’ Paez For A Vacant World Title In The Lightweight Division!

Jorge Paez vs Oscar De La Hoya
July 29th, 1994 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV #WilliamsToney

