On This Day | Jorge Paez vs Oscar De La Hoya! 30 Years Ago The Golden Boy Became A 2 Division Champ!





30 Years Ago Oscar De La Hoya Moves Up In Weight To Challenge The Infamous, ‘Maromero’ Paez For A Vacant World Title In The Lightweight Division!

Jorge Paez vs Oscar De La Hoya

July 29th, 1994 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV #WilliamsToney

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #oscar #delahoya #usa #mexico #lightweight #goldenboy #PaezDelahoya #sports #freefight #onthisday #otd #fullfight #free

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl