On This Day | Jorge Paez vs Oscar De La Hoya! 30 Years Ago The Golden Boy Became A 2 Division Champ!

30 Years Ago Oscar De La Hoya Moves Up In Weight To Challenge The Infamous, ‘Maromero’ Paez For A Vacant World Title In The Lightweight Division!
Jorge Paez vs Oscar De La Hoya
July 29th, 1994 – MGM Grand, Las Vegas, NV #WilliamsToney
#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2024 #boxinghighlights #oscar #delahoya #usa #mexico #lightweight #goldenboy #PaezDelahoya #sports #freefight #onthisday #otd #fullfight #free
