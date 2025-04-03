Fedelatin WBA Title Fight Set for Venezuela – World Boxing Association

Professional boxing is officially back in Venezuela! The Caribbean-based Fundación Talento Activo has confirmed an electrifying international fight night set for Saturday, April 5, headlined by a showdown between seasoned veteran Rosmen Brito and the undefeated knockout artist Eleazar Aguilera for the WBA Fedelatin title.

The event, taking place at Hotel Terraza VIP in Macuto, La Guaira, will feature over 40 fighters across approximately 23 bouts, creating opportunities for regional talent to showcase their skills.

A Stacked Fight Card

Among the night’s top matchups, Abraham Medina (22-4-1) will defend his WBA Fedebol title against fellow Venezuelan Luis Guerrero (10-9-2). In another highly anticipated battle, Humberto Díaz (8-2) will seek revenge against José Yeguez (8-4) in a national title rematch, while Williams Riera (15-2-2) will go toe-to-toe with Albert González (20-12) for the Venezuelan championship.

Main Event: Brito Looks for Redemption, Aguilera Aims for Domination

Hailing from Catia, Caracas, Rosmen Brito (11-2, 9 KOs) enters the ring with a knockout ratio of over 80% but is eager to bounce back from two consecutive losses abroad. The 34-year-old suffered a knockout defeat in Azerbaijan last September against undefeated Cuban prospect Lenar Pérez (14-0), followed by another setback in Japan against local standout Mitsuro Brandon Tajima (11-1). His last victory dates back to early 2024, when he scored a KO win over Vladimir Quintero (0-3) on home soil.

On the other side, 35-year-old Eleazar Aguilera (8-0, 8 KOs) boasts a flawless 100% knockout ratio, making him one of the most dangerous rising contenders in Venezuelan boxing. Aguilera dominated throughout 2024, stopping opponents in March, July, and August, before closing out the year with a statement victory over battle-tested Antonio Mercado (13-12-1).

With two fighters known for their explosive power, the WBA Fedelatin title fight promises to be an all-action war. Will Brito reclaim his momentum, or will Aguilera continue his destructive path and claim his first championship belt?