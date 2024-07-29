Home / Boxing Videos / “Too Big?” – Terence Crawford & Israil Madrimov Talk Saturday's Fight

“Too Big?” – Terence Crawford & Israil Madrimov Talk Saturday's Fight

Terence Crawford jumps up to 154lbs to challenge Israil Madrimov for the WBA World Super Welterweight Title. Hear from both men on the Monday of fight week just days away in LA!

