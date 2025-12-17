Giorgio Visioli Battles It Out To Win English Title Vs Joe Howarth | Matchroom Boxing





What a win for Giorgio Visioli who beats Joe Howarth convincingly to win the English Lightweight Title on the cards in London on Wednesday 17 December 2025.

#matchroomboxing #visiolihowarth #boxing

