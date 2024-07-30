On The Ground Ep1, Grand Arrivals: Terence Crawford Vs Israil Madrimov





We’re back On The Ground this time on Santa Monica Pier for the Crawford vs Madrimov Grand Arrivals. Matchroom’s Jamie Ward takes you on an unpredictable jaunt around the Pier following the launch event to speak with the likes of Eddie Hearn, Terence Crawford, Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, BoMac, Buddy McGirt, Andy Cruz, Martin Bakole and more!

#OnTheGround #Boxing #CrawfordMadrimov

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.