Mic'd Up Face Offs 🔊 What Canelo & Edgar Berlanga Said At LA Presser





It proved to be a fiery press conference in LA as Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga concluded their pre-fight media obligations before September 14’s Super Middleweight showdown. Listen in as both Champion and Challenge traded verbal jabs in the two face offs before and after the press conference.

