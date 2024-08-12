Home / Boxing Videos / “TYSON FURY KNOWS HOW TO BEAT USYK” | Frank Warren on Joshua-Dubois, Itauma, Bentley, Chisora, Zhang

“TYSON FURY KNOWS HOW TO BEAT USYK” | Frank Warren on Joshua-Dubois, Itauma, Bentley, Chisora, Zhang

Hall of fame boxing promoter Frank Warren joins Dev Sahni on The Unibet Lowdown to look ahead to the upcoming boxing schedule. He discusses Tyson Fury’s upcoming rematch with Oleksandr Uysk, Daniel Dubois’ clash with Anthony Joshua, the heavyweight division and what’s in play for Derek Chisora, Joe Joyce, Zhilei Zhang and Moses Itauma.

Warren also discusses the upcoming shows at York Hall starting with Denzel Bentley vs Derick Osaze on August 17th and the return of Sam Noakes on September 6th.

