WBA Asia Convention closed with a boxing event on Sunday – World Boxing Association

The WBA Asia Convention that took place in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, from last Friday came to an end this Sunday, August 11. A boxing evening concluded the event, with several regional titles fought between talented boxers and the presence of the President of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Jesus Mendoza.

After two intense and enriching days of work, the WBA Asia, an organization that continues to grow in the continent, closed with this great event.

Avzalbek Kuranbaev was the great protagonist of the day when he defeated China’s Davon Wang and retained his WBA Asia super welterweight belt. Lequan Wang won the WBA Asia East super lightweight title with a technical knockout over Anuson Thonglueang.

The event was a total success with top Asian talent. The pioneer organization congratulates WBA Asia for having accomplished this great convention, which is another important step towards the globalization of the sport and a new way of working boxing in the world arena.