'Canelo, Benn?!' Chris Eubank Jr's 12-month hit-list! ⚠️| Lewis Richardson talks Olympic glory 🥉

To have Bakole ranked ahead of Hunter is OBSCENE! I said it here. To rank Bakole ahead of a guy that thoroughly whipped him is obscene. But such are the sanctioning bodies...... […]

Happy birthday to the great Mario Kendelan Happy 53rd birthday to Mario Kindelan, one of the greatest amateur boxers of all time! Triple world amateur champion (1999, 2001, 2003) and double... […]

Spence to retire after next fight? You guys heard this? The talks are getting louder and louder now since they made the Fundora fight. ... […]

Canelo really does not want to fight Benavidez! LOL... and it should be obvious to anyone who even casually watches this sport. I think when Canelo fought Bivol he REALLY didn't know how good Bivol... […]

Jared Anderson failed his big test- is it over? To me, he was a prospect that was too rushed into the media as the next salvation of the US heavyweight scene and was not really tested at any degree... […]

Canelo vs Berlanga predictions I know it's still a bit early, but I thought I'd get a headstart. So this is a different type of poll. You only get choices based on a Canelo win... […]

Vergil Ortiz jr v Serhii Bohachuk August Tenth power punching super welterweights clash in this main event for serhii bohachuk's wbc interim super welterweight belt Image:... […]

Luis Alberto 'El Venado' Lopez v Angelo 'El Chinito' Leo August Tenth luis lopez makes the fourth defense of his ibf featherweight belt against former wbo super bantamweight title holder angelo leo Image:... […]

Angel Ayala Lardizabal v Dave Apolinario August Nineth angel ayala lardizabal v dave apolinario clash for the vacant ibf flyweight belt that jesse 'bam' rodriguez recently relinquished Image:... […]

Boxing lost value by not having Wilder v Joshua when we wanted it I said it, the revenue that fight would have generated 5 years ago would have been monsterous. It would have helped a venue, helped the undercard... […]

Zak Chelli vs Callum Simpson Callum Simpson revelled in the support of his Barnsley hometown as he weighed in ahead of Saturday’s British and Commonwealth title challenge against... […]

Ruiz Jr vs Miller needs some promo and a nickname Maybe I've missed it... but I haven't seen any snazzy posters or billing names announcing this fight. So I've come to the rescue. :D Obviously... […]