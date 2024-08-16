10 Years On: When Kell Brook Dethroned Shawn Porter To Win World Title





What a fight, what a night! On the ten year anniversary (August 16 2014) watch back the full fight between Shawn Porter and Kell Brook in LA for the IBF World Welterweight Title. It proved to be an iconic night for the Special One and Matchroom…

