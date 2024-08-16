Argentina warms up for WBA KO Drugs – World Boxing Association

Argentina will be dressing up next week to present the World Boxing Association (WBA) KO Drugs, which will be divided into two events to be held at the Casino de Buenos Aires and will feature Nazarena Romero fighting for the super bantamweight world title against Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta.

The KO Drugs will return to this great country with two boxing events that will take place on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th August. Romero will fight in the main event on Saturday in search of the title that has eluded her for various reasons, but now she will have a great opportunity at home against the Mexican rival.

Saturday’s event will be held in two parts, the first one in the afternoon and the second one in the evening. The first half will feature four bouts between mostly local fighters, while the second half will feature the Romero-Cuesta fight, as well as the Gold lightweight title fight between Chann Thonson and Ruben Neri.

Mexico’s Jackie Calvo and Argentina’s Maria Rivera will be in the ring fighting for the WBA interim flyweight belt on Friday, August 23.

On Friday, there will be other interesting fights such as the middleweight Fedelatin belt fight between the Argentinean Sebastian Papeschi and the Venezuelan Giodanny Jimenez, as well as the heavyweight Fedelatin belt fight between the Mexican Giovanni Scuderi and the local Jairo Suarez.

The WBA is pleased to return to Argentina, a country with a great boxing tradition, where the KO Drugs will be held for the third year in a row and has had a great reception from the public and all those involved in the sport.