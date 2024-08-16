Full Fight | Derevyanchenko vs Alexander! Technician Looks For A Win To Contend For A Title! (FREE)





Sergiy ‘The Technician’ Derevyanchenko Gets Himself A Dominant Win In Hopes Of Climbing Back To The Top Of The Super Middleweight Division!

Sergiy Deveryanchenko will take on the WBC Continental Americas Champion, Christian Mbilli This Saturday August 17th, 2024!

Mbilli vs Derevyanchenko will take place in Quebec City, Canada or live on ESPN.

Sergiy Derevyanchenko vs Vaughn Alexander

April 20th, 2024 – Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY – #haneygarcia

