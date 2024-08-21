Berlanga vs Coceres FULL FIGHT: October 9, 2021 | PBC on Showtime PPV





Rising super middleweight Edgar Berlanga (18-0, 16 KOs) survived the first knockdown of his career to remain unbeaten, winning a 10-round unanimous decision over Marcelo Esteban Coceres (30-3-1, 16 KOs).

Berlanga controlled the first half of the bout, flashing his prodigious power, which ultimately closed Coceres’ right eye shut. Coceres began opening up in the sixth, catching Berlanga with a stiff left hook. He continued to enjoy pockets of success despite being outgunned.

Coceres’ best moment came in the ninth, when he countered a Berlanga left with a beautiful overhand right. Berlanga crashed to the canvas. The Brooklyn, New York product gamely rose to his feet, pressing the action until the final bell.

