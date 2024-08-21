Casino Buenos Aires home of KO a las Drogas – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association’s KO Drugs International Boxing Festival returns to Argentina on August 23 and 24, and once again it is welcomed with open doors by the Casino Buenos Aires, home of great boxing events in the southern capital.

A double date promises to be exciting, with a double date that will include the super bantamweight world title fight between Argentina’s Nazarena ‘Capricho’ Romero and Mexico’s Paulette Valenzuela Cuesta, and the WBA women’s interim flyweight world title fight between the legendary Mexican Jackie Calvo and Argentina’s Maria Rivera, as well as regional and continental titles of the pioneering body.

A program designed to detail, which has earned it recognition as the most anticipated event of the year.

With this KO Drugs Boxing Festival, Argentina ratifies itself as a World boxing pole, thanks to the international World Boxing Association card; and the Casino Buenos Aires, which has established itself as a reference space for professional boxing, after hosting several exciting events with the life stories of its stars.

This will be the third consecutive time that KO Drugs will be held at this venue, located in the emblematic Puerto Madero area of the Argentine capital.

In June 2022, and after almost 20 years of absence, the WBA’s flagship programme returned to Argentina to witness the triumph of Argentinean Clara Lescurat -who sealed that night with a brand new world title-; and the emerging home-grown talents Mirco Cuello, Tobías Reyes, Leandro Blanc, as well as Venezuelan Albert Ramírez, among others. The fans also witnessed the return to the ring of American heavyweight Jarrell Miller.

The 2023 KO Drugs edition in Buenos Aires saw the talents of Nazarena Romero, Sol Cudos, Francisco Veron, and Jose Matías Romero, among others.