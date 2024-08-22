Throwback | Azat Hovhannisyan vs Lolito Sonsona! Azat Looking Better Than Ever After Loss To Vargas!





Azat ‘Crazy A’ Hovhannisyan Has Stopped 6 Of His Last 8 Opponents and Had Fight Of The Year Contender In His Loss vs Luis Nery!

Hovhannisyan now looks to capture a WBC Silver Belt as he is scheduled to fight Aug. 24th, 2024 In A World Title Eliminator vs Mexico City’s David ‘El Rey’ Picasso!

The Super Bantamweight WBC Silver Title Is At Stake As These 2 Face Off On The Floyd Mayweather vs John Gotti III Undercard live from Mexico City, Mex. or Worldwide via DAZN.

Azat Hovhannisyan vs Lolito Sonsona

Feb. 9th, 2019 – Fantasy Springs – Indio, CA – #MachadoCancio1

