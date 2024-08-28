Eddie Hearn Believes Ryan Garcia Took PEDs To Make Weight | ATS Fight





Eddie Hearn explains the behind-the-scenes craziness of finding out Ryan Garcia tested positive for PEDs ahead of fight vs. Devin Haney. He details why he think Ryan took the substance because he was struggling to make weight. Hearn also explains how Devin took it when he found out and what’s next for both fightera after the whole ordeal.

Full Episode is here: https://youtu.be/EoBNtdrVx7g

