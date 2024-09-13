Stephen Fulton Explains Inoue Loss, Changing Trainers, Philly Upbringing | ATS Fight





Stephen Jackson returned to Philly and linked back up with former unified super bantamweight world champion, Stephen Fulton Jr. Watch the full uncut interview as ‘Cool Boy Steph’ opens up about his loss to Naoya Inoue, what it was like growing up in Philly and he explains changing trainers.

Plus, he shares what its like to now share trainers with Boots Ennis, and discusses his relationship with Jaron and Danny Garcia.

Full Fight Towns episode is here: https://youtu.be/9VgpLIXOsoU

(00:00:00) – Intro

(00:00:30) – Philly Upbringing

(00:03:30) – Relationship with Boots and Danny Garcia

(00:08:30) – New Trainer

(00:10:30) – Typical Day Training

(00:13:20) – Fight vs. Inoue, Weight Cuts

(00:17:30) – Bouncing Back After A Loss

(00:22:30) – 10 Year Goals

(00:28:20) – Quick Hitters

(00:31:57) – End

