Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo Alvarez Vs Edgar Berlanga: Weigh In

Canelo Alvarez Vs Edgar Berlanga: Weigh In

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



The talking is done and it’s time to hit the scales in Las Vegas as Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga are just one day away from their Super Middleweight World Title clash live on DAZN.

#CaneloBerlanga #Boxing #Boxeo

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

This Is Bloodline: Sunny Edwards Fights Galal Yafai, Nov 30!

What a fight we have coming up Nov 30 in Birmingham as Sunny Edwards and …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved