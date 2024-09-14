Canelo vs. Berlanga: Full Prelims | PBC PPV on Prime Video

Watch the stacked #CaneloBerlanga prelims, headlined by former unified super bantamweight world champion Stephen Fulton Jr. returning to the ring vs. Carlos Castro.
After, Canelo vs. Berlanga will deliver the latest installment of the historic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico rivalry as Canelo Promotions presents pound-for-pound great and Mexican superstar Canelo Álvarez putting his unified WBC, WBA and WBO Super Middleweight World Titles on the line against undefeated WBA No. 1-Ranked Mandatory Contender Edgar Berlanga headlining a Mexican Independence Day weekend extravaganza.
The star-studded co-main event will feature Cuban star and reigning WBA Middleweight World Champion Erislandy “The American Dream” Lara taking on hard-hitting two-division world champion and Puerto Rican star Danny “Swift” García in a 12-round showdown between two of this era’s most accomplished fighters.
