Watch as Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga embrace at the final bell following their 12 round battle on September 14 2024.
#shorts #canelo #boxeo
Watch as Canelo Alvarez and Edgar Berlanga embrace at the final bell following their 12 round battle on September 14 2024.
#shorts #canelo #boxeo
Tags * Alvarez BATTLE berlanga Boxing Canelo Eddie Hearn Edgar Embrace Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing Respect
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …