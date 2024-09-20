On The Ground ep21: Joshua Vs Dubois Weigh In Ft Joshua, Azim, Buffer, Hearn, Itauma & More





What a weigh in at Trafalgar Square for Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois! Matchroom’s Jamie Ward is once again On The Ground after the fighters hit the scales to roam around and speak with the likes of Anthony Joshua, Eddie Hearn, Michael Buffer, Adam Azim, Moses Itauma, Frank Warren and many more!

