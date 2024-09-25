Home / Boxing Videos / Artur Beterbiev Vs Dmitry Bivol Face Off: IV Crown Showdown 👑👑👑👑

Artur Beterbiev Vs Dmitry Bivol Face Off: IV Crown Showdown 👑👑👑👑

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



The best fight in boxing awaits on October 12! Watch as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol go head to head just a few weeks out from their Undisputed Light Heavyweight showdown!

