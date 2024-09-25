Artur Beterbiev Vs Dmitry Bivol Face Off: IV Crown Showdown 👑👑👑👑

The best fight in boxing awaits on October 12! Watch as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol go head to head just a few weeks out from their Undisputed Light Heavyweight showdown!
#shorts #beterbievbivol #boxing
The best fight in boxing awaits on October 12! Watch as Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol go head to head just a few weeks out from their Undisputed Light Heavyweight showdown!
#shorts #beterbievbivol #boxing
Tags * ARTUR Beterbiev Bivol Boxing Crown DMITRY Eddie Hearn face Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing SHOWDOWN
Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol meet in London as part of another spectacular Riyadh Season …