Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol Press Conference LIVE | Light-Heavyweight UNDISPUTED 👑 #RiyadhSeason

Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol meet in London as part of another spectacular Riyadh Season event, ahead of their Undisputed Light-Heavyweight showdown on October 12th.

They will be joined by the full undercard, featuring Skye Nicolson vs Raven Chapman, Chris Eubank Jr, Ben Whittaker and more.

