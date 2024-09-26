Fight Night: Anthony Joshua Vs Daniel Dubois (Behind The Scenes)





The Riyadh Season Card Wembley Edition headlined by Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois was a record breaking occasion witnessed by more than 96,000 inside the national stadium on September 21 2024. From a stellar undercard to Liam Gallagher performing ahead of the Oasis reunion next year. Here we look back on the occasion with exclusive behind the scenes access on a wild night in the Capital as Dubois successfully defended his IBF World Heavyweight Title against AJ in a thrilling five round contest. We also feature sections of Ishmael Davis’ battle with Josh Kelly and Josh Warrington’s shot at Anto Cacace. A night in the history books.

