“Canelo” Alvarez is the WBA Boxer of the Month – World Boxing Association

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez was named Boxer of the Month by the World Boxing Association (WBA) Championships Committee. The pioneer organization released its monthly rankings, and with them, the individual awards for September, in which the Mexican was the most outstanding. 

In addition to Alvarez’s award, the Honorable Mention for Naoya Inoue stands out, who at the beginning of the month made a new defense of his crown. 

“Canelo” faced Edgar Berlanga on September 14 and won by unanimous decision in Las Vegas. It was a fight full of exchanges and good moments, in which Alvarez sent the Puerto Rican to the canvas on one occasion to win on the scorecards at the end and defend his WBA super middleweight championship. 

Inoue retained his WBA super bantamweight crown after defeating veteran T.J. Doheny on September 3 at the Ariake Arena in Koto Ku. A devastating performance by the Japanese finished with a technical knockout in the seventh round and the confirmation that he is still one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in the world. 

The WBA rankings for the month of September are now officially published and can be reviewed by anyone interested in the corresponding section of the website of the pioneer organization.


