Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol: The Origin Story





Watch Artur Beterbiev clash with Dmitry Bivol for all the marbles at light heavyweight live from Riyadh on October 12 on DAZN. Buy now on DAZN.com 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

@Turki_alalshikh

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#riyadhseason #beterbievbivol #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing