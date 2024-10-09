Ben Whittaker answers 13 questions you've ALWAYS wanted to ask a pro boxer! | Boxing Unpacked

WATCH OCT 12 FIGHT NIGHT ► https://bit.ly/FightNightBoxOffice
► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports
Ben Whittaker answers 13 questions you’ve always wanted to ask a professional boxer. Does he rehearse his iconic ringwalks? Can he hear anyone ringside during a fight? And what does he actually do in fight camp?
Watch his fight on Oct 12 here: https://bit.ly/FightNightBoxOffice
00:00 – Do you rehearse your ringwalk?
00:25 – When do you choose your ringwalk music?
00:39 – Who can you actually hear during a fight?
01:02 – Do you talk to your opponent during a fight?
01:16 – Do you design your own fight night outfit?
01:29 – Describe a day in fight camp
02:17 – How far in advance do you prepare for a fight?
02:27 – What goes through your head at first bell?
02:41 – What do you eat during fight camp?
02:59 – What do you do the night before a fight?
03:30 – What do you do to switch off from boxing?
04:13 – What’s the first thing you look forward to after a fight?
04:24 – How much does the crowd affect your performance?
► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights
► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff
► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe
More from Sky Sports on YouTube:
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing
►Website: https://www.skysports.com
► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage