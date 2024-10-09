Ben Whittaker answers 13 questions you've ALWAYS wanted to ask a pro boxer! | Boxing Unpacked





WATCH OCT 12 FIGHT NIGHT ► https://bit.ly/FightNightBoxOffice

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub

► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports

Ben Whittaker answers 13 questions you’ve always wanted to ask a professional boxer. Does he rehearse his iconic ringwalks? Can he hear anyone ringside during a fight? And what does he actually do in fight camp?

Watch his fight on Oct 12 here: https://bit.ly/FightNightBoxOffice

00:00 – Do you rehearse your ringwalk?

00:25 – When do you choose your ringwalk music?

00:39 – Who can you actually hear during a fight?

01:02 – Do you talk to your opponent during a fight?

01:16 – Do you design your own fight night outfit?

01:29 – Describe a day in fight camp

02:17 – How far in advance do you prepare for a fight?

02:27 – What goes through your head at first bell?

02:41 – What do you eat during fight camp?

02:59 – What do you do the night before a fight?

03:30 – What do you do to switch off from boxing?

04:13 – What’s the first thing you look forward to after a fight?

04:24 – How much does the crowd affect your performance?

► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights

► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff

► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub

► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket

► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts

► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub

► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1

► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing

► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/

► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing

► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing

►Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage