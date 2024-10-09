Home / Boxing Videos / Quick Jabs | Dmitrii Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez! Zurdo Tries Becoming 2x World Champion In Abu Dhabi!

Quick Jabs | Dmitrii Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez! Zurdo Tries Becoming 2x World Champion In Abu Dhabi!

The Cruiserweight Division Is Up For Grabs, As The 1st Mexican To Accomplish Winning Cruiserweight World Title, Zurdo Looks To Unify and The Be Undisputed!
While Bivol Has A Similar Goal In Mind At Light Heavyweight, Taking On Artur Beterbiev, Oct. 12th, 2024, Live on DAZN.
Zurdo vs Chris Billam Smith Takes place Sat. Nov. 16th, As The Riyadh Season Latino Night Main Event! This Is A Free To Watch Event And Will Feature Some Of Golden Boy’s Best Fighters!

Dimitry Bivol vs Gilberto Ramirez
Nov. 5th, 2022 – Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi #BivolRamirez

