FACE OFF: Skye Nicolson vs. Raven Chapman

Skye Nicolson makes Riyadh Season history when she meets Raven Chapman on the stacked undercard for Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol, live on DAZN on October 12. Buy now on DAZN.com 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube
@Turki_alalshikh
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube
Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube
Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN
The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT
#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing