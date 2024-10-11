Home / Boxing Videos / ALL SET: Dmitry Bivol & Artur Beterbiev Make Weight For Undisputed Fight!

ALL SET: Dmitry Bivol & Artur Beterbiev Make Weight For Undisputed Fight!

Watch as Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev tip the scales inside the Light Heavyweight limit just one day away from their historic Undisputed World Title clash!

