Home / Boxing Videos / “Sign The Contract!” – Conor Benn & Chris Eubank Jr CLASH In Ring After Szeremeta Win

“Sign The Contract!” – Conor Benn & Chris Eubank Jr CLASH In Ring After Szeremeta Win

Matchroom Boxing 26 mins ago Boxing Videos



Watch as Conor Benn puts it on Chris Eubank Jr after his win in Riyadh against Kamil Szeremeta on the Beterbiev vs Bivol undercard as the pair agree to fight next….

#Boxing #EubankJrBenn #BeterbievBivol

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

“The Judge Should Never Work Again!” – Eddie Hearn On Beterbiev Vs Bivol

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren review a closely fought battle between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved