Rodriguez, Maia and Carbajal shined in the WBA Future – World Boxing Association

Prospects Brian Rodriguez, Gleybert “Canelito” Maia and Diego Carbajal were the main protagonists of the sixth edition of the “WBA Future Champions”, which took place last weekend at the Centro Recreación Yesterday in Maracay.

Carabobo native Brian Rodriguez gave a solvent demonstration in the ring, defeating Jorge Rodriguez by technical knockout in the first round, to extend to seven his undefeated record in the featherweight division .

Meanwhile, “Canelito” Gleybert Maia surprised Danny Nuñez with a solid left hook in the middle of the third round, and after beating the count, Nuñez’s corner threw in the towel, and Maia won by technical knockout. Maia is shaping up to be a good profile at bantamweight.

Diego Carbajal was far superior to the debutant Lino Torres, and in the second round, a lethal combination of punches to the face led the referee Jose Garcia to stop the fight. Very disciplined in the ring, Carbajal was convincing during the bout, finally achieving his fourth professional victory without defeat at featherweight.

In the female fight of the day, Darly Perozo won by unanimous decision over Geraldine Liendo, in an exciting flyweight bout.

In another fight of the evening, lightweight Andrus Solarte won easily over Richard Tovar by technical knockout in the fourth round. It was his third fast-track victory in his early professional career.

And José “Cañon” Aray won by technical knockout in the eighth round over Ronald Gonzalez to win his 17th victory by a ko.

During the event, a heartfelt tribute was paid to four-time world champion Leo “Torito” Gámez, on the occasion of the 24th anniversary of his victory over Hideki Todaka, which was his fourth world title, a milestone for Venezuelan boxing. Gámez was surrounded by the glories of national boxing Guzmi Perdomo, Edison Guapito Torres, Jesús Kiki Rojas, Eloy Rojas and David Grimán.