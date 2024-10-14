Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn Outlines Appeal Process For Bivol Vs Beterbiev

Eddie Hearn Outlines Appeal Process For Bivol Vs Beterbiev

Promoter Eddie Hearn believes Dmitry Bivol will get a rematch installed against Artur Beterbiev and insists an appeal will be discussed internally following the controversial majority decision win for Beterbiev…

