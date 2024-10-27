Promising Featherweight Joe McGrail moves 11-0 with victory over Lewis Morris in Manchester on the undercard of Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis on Saturday 26 October 2024.
#Boxing #JoeMcGrail #CatterallPrograis
Promising Featherweight Joe McGrail moves 11-0 with victory over Lewis Morris in Manchester on the undercard of Jack Catterall and Regis Prograis on Saturday 26 October 2024.
#Boxing #JoeMcGrail #CatterallPrograis
Tags * Catterall JOE Lewis Matchroom Boxing McGrail Morris Prograis undercard
Jack Catterall scores a huge knockdown of Regis Prograis. #shorts Subscribe to our YouTube channel …