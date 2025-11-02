Orlando Magic ✨ Omari Jones Blasts Out Yusuph Metu To Move 4-0 (4 KO's) | Matchroom Boxing





Olympian Omari Jones shined once again on home soil, moving 4-0 at Caribe Royale in Orlando on Saturday 1st November 2025 against puncher Yusuph Metu.

#Boxing #OmariJones #Matchroom

