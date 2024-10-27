Tellez vs Gonzalez FULL FIGHT: October 19, 2024 | PBC on Prime Video





Sensational Cuban prospect Yoenis Tellez (9-0, 7 KOs) scored a dominant seventh-round stoppage of Johan Gonzalez (35-4, 34 KOs) in their super welterweight clash on the undercard of Murtazaliev vs Tszyu. Tellez dropped Gonzalez three times in the final two rounds, with the final stoppage coming at 1:57 of round seven.

The 24-year-old Tellez now trains in Stafford, Texas under the tutelage of the renowned Ronnie Shields and showed his explosive tools in his fifth fight at the Caribe Royale Resort. While Tellez seemed in control throughout the early rounds, Gonzalez remained competitive and was eager to return fire.

“We were facing a very experienced fighter with a great trainer in Ismael Salas, so I knew it would not be easy,” said Tellez. “I was just following the instructions of my corner so that I could get the win.”

Tellez’s power began to shine through beginning in round six as he delivered a blistering straight right hand that put Gonzalez down late in the round. Gonzalez rose to his feet and saw the bell for round seven, but was met with a picture perfect left hook that sent Gonzalez to the mat and nearly through the ropes.

“The most important weapon I have is the will to become world champion and the motivation to make my country proud,” said Tellez. “Ever since I left my country, I’ve wanted to win for them.”

“I wasn’t properly following what my corner told me to do and that’s what cost me the fight,” said Gonzalez. “Tellez is a good fighter and a good prospect. I think I could have made the fight better for myself if I had been more disciplined.”

Gonzalez again showed his mettle to keep the fight going, but Tellez wasted little time connecting on another right hook that sent Gonzalez down and forced referee Emil Lombardi to wave off the bout.

“I’m here to fight and let my team take care of getting me big opportunities and great opponents,” said Tellez. “I’m willing to fight anybody.”

