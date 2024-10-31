Fight Night: Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis (Behind The Scenes)





An exclusive behind the scenes look from Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis in the first ever boxing event at the Co-Op Live in Manchester on October 26. The winner will go on the challenge for a World Title in 2025, the loser has a long road back to the top. Relive an enthralling main event with unseen footage, back stage access and mic’d up accounts from both corners.

