LIVE PRESS CONFERENCE! Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud IBO World Super-Bantamweight Title Fight 💥





Join us in Birmingham for the final press conference between IBO World Super-Bantamweight Champion Liam Davies as he prepares to defend his title against the undefeated Shabaz Masoud in what has already become a fierce rivalry. Also hear from Chantelle Cameron, Ekow Essuman, Ezra Taylor, Eithan James & more as they face the media ahead of another blockbuster night of boxing, Saturday night, live from 7pm on TNT Sports.

