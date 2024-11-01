'So Many People Need Help' Eddie Hearn Announces Partnership With Empire Fighting Chance





Matchroom Boxing is today delighted to announce a groundbreaking, major investment partnership with pioneering boxing charity Empire Fighting Chance to support up to 100 amateur boxing clubs across the UK.

Matchroom has further underlined its commitment to inspiring the heart and soul of the sport. Thanks to a sizeable six-figure contribution, courtesy of the Matchroom Charitable Foundation, the exciting new association will benefit thousands of young people over the next three years.

Over the next three years, Empire and Matchroom will work with around 100 amateur boxing clubs across the UK, providing them with the resources to deliver Empire’s psychologically informed programmes and develop sustainable business models.

#EddieHearn #Community #Boxing

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

ⓘ About Matchroom Boxing 📜

Promoted by Eddie Hearn, Matchroom Boxing promote events around the globe in locations including UK, USA, United Arab Emirates, Mexico, Australia and further afield.

Our fighter roster includes Anthony Joshua, Canelo Alvarez, Katie Taylor, Dmitry Bivol, Conor Benn, Callum Smith, Leigh Wood, Josh Warrington, Ebanie Bridges and many more.

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.